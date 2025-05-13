3.69 BYN
Vandals desecrate "Bronze Soldier" monument in Estonia
In Estonia, vandals who desecrated the "Bronze Soldier" monument have been detained. The perpetrators turned out to be minors, and their identities have been established.
The barbaric act was carried out late on the evening of May 10: the vandals poured white paint over the monument and inscribed messages in Estonian on both sides of the sculpture.