Venezuela Declares Mass Mobilization

Venezuela has declared mobilization and urgent military exercises in response to the increased presence of US warships and troops in the Caribbean Sea. The government announced a transition to a new phase of the "Independence 200" plan.

The country's president ordered the entire military arsenal—from the army to the people's militia—to be put on alert. Maduro emphasized that after the signing of the law, defense teams should be activated "in the coming hours" to begin practicing coordination and preparedness for potential threats.