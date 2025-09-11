3.64 BYN
Venezuelan President Announces Activation of Active Defense Plan
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced the activation of the country’s active defense plan, reports TASS.
"We inform the country about the implementation of the 'Independence 200: active resistance and continuous offensive operation' plan," Maduro said.
Maduro criticized the U.S., stating that they use the fight against drug cartels as a pretext to change the government in Venezuela.
The head of state announced the start of operational activities by the Armed Forces and the People's Militia for comprehensive defense across the entire country. He expressed readiness for the military to carry out assigned tasks on all fronts in any non-standard situations. Maduro emphasized that Venezuela will defend the peace it has fought for with its own strength.
Earlier, Maduro reported that he had ordered the deployment of 25,000 soldiers along the border with Colombia, as well as on Venezuela’s Caribbean and Atlantic coasts.
U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Venezuela is taking insufficient measures to combat drug trafficking. On August 19, three U.S. Navy destroyers were sent to the southern Caribbean near Venezuela to conduct operations against drug cartels. There were also reports of the deployment of the nuclear submarine USS Newport News, missile cruiser USS Lake Erie, landing ships, and 4,500 military personnel. Maduro called the concentration of U.S. Navy ships near Venezuela’s coast the most serious threat to the republic in the last hundred years