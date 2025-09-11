Venezuelan President Announces Activation of Active Defense Plan

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced the activation of the country’s active defense plan, reports TASS.

"We inform the country about the implementation of the 'Independence 200: active resistance and continuous offensive operation' plan," Maduro said.

Maduro criticized the U.S., stating that they use the fight against drug cartels as a pretext to change the government in Venezuela.

The head of state announced the start of operational activities by the Armed Forces and the People's Militia for comprehensive defense across the entire country. He expressed readiness for the military to carry out assigned tasks on all fronts in any non-standard situations. Maduro emphasized that Venezuela will defend the peace it has fought for with its own strength.

Earlier, Maduro reported that he had ordered the deployment of 25,000 soldiers along the border with Colombia, as well as on Venezuela’s Caribbean and Atlantic coasts.