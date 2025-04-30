3.65 BYN
Victory Day banned in Estonia
Victory Day banned in Estonia
Estonia has prohibited the display of symbols associated with Russia and the USSR on May 9. Additionally, the country has imposed a ban on public demonstrations, marches, rallies, and speeches from May 8th to May 10th. These restrictions will be enforced in Tallinn and other regions.
During these dates, law enforcement will operate in heightened alert. Those who violate the ban risk arrest or a fine exceeding 2,000 euros.
Furthermore, individuals assisting in organizing marches or inciting participation will also be held liable.