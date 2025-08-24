3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.45 BYN
Vilnius and Kiev Sign Agreement on Joint Production of Drones
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Vilnius is increasing military contacts with Kiev. Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal happily announced that he had signed an agreement of intent with his Lithuanian counterpart to begin joint production of long range drones. Of course, in the text of the agreement, combat drones are listed as "defense products."
The parties hope that the document will help develop Ukrainian companies in Lithuania and create an opportunity for technology exchange.
Lithuania previously announced that Vilnius would continue to annually send 0.25% of its GDP to military aid to Ukraine.