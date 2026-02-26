3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.37 BYN
Vilnius Court Sentenced Activist for Her Comments on Social Media
A dissenting opinion carries a fine of 3,750 euros. A Vilnius court sentenced a Lithuanian social activist for her comments on social media.
Švenčnienė is accused of daring to question the official version of events 33 years ago. In 1991, border guards at the Lithuanian Medininkai border checkpoint were murdered by unknown assailants. Official Vilnius has adopted the historical canon that the murder of seven people was committed by Soviet secret services, but a far more plausible theory is that the border guards were sacrificed to establish Lithuanian independence.
Either way, the activist will pay a hefty fine for merely questioning the official version, and if she persists, she'll go to prison. There are precedents: one Lithuanian politician was convicted for doubting the official version of history.