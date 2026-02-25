3.75 BYN
Vilnius Plans to Increase Aid for Kiev
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Lithuania's government has approved an updated national security strategy, Lithuanian media reports.
The document states that by 2030, the country plans to spend even more on defense (at least 5-6% of GDP) while modernizing the armed forces. A separate section of the strategy is dedicated to aid to Ukraine: Vilnius promises to annually allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP.
The Prime Minister called the strategy update a consistent step and emphasized Lithuania's commitment to NATO collective defense and EU cooperation. She stated that the approval of the new version of the document is a response to the changing geopolitical situation and allegedly growing threats.