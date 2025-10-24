There are no analogues in the world: Putin announced completion of testing of Burevestnik missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that testing of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear unit has been completed. He made this statement during a visit to the command post of the joint group of forces, according to RIA Novosti.

According to TASS, Vladimir Putin emphasized that there are no analogues of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile in the world. "I have a report from industry, and the Ministry of Defense's assessments are generally known. This is, after all, a unique product, unlike any other in the world," the Russian president noted.

"I remember very well when we announced that we were developing such a weapon. Even highly qualified specialists told me that, yes, this was a good and worthy goal, but unrealizable in the near future. This was the opinion of highly qualified specialists, I repeat," he added.

Vladimir Putin also ordered the preparation of infrastructure for the deployment of the Burevestnik missile system. "We must determine possible methods of use and begin preparing the infrastructure for deploying this weapon in our armed forces," the Russian leader instructed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.