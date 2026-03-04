Vilnius Ready to Provide Territory for U.S. Fighter Jets to Strike Iran

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6cc321e-f2d9-474c-9059-7f0af256d023/conversions/fb2a0b0e-075e-4b39-a058-281b1753462b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6cc321e-f2d9-474c-9059-7f0af256d023/conversions/fb2a0b0e-075e-4b39-a058-281b1753462b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6cc321e-f2d9-474c-9059-7f0af256d023/conversions/fb2a0b0e-075e-4b39-a058-281b1753462b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6cc321e-f2d9-474c-9059-7f0af256d023/conversions/fb2a0b0e-075e-4b39-a058-281b1753462b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Instead of solving own problems, Vilnius is busy helping its foreign partners. The Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces stated that his country could provide territory for U.S. fighter jets for the operation in Iran.

Meanwhile, the U.S. operation (according to Politico) could extend until September 2026. The Speaker of the House of Representatives announced that Congress is awaiting a White House request for $50 billion in emergency funding for the war with Iran.

At that, according to The New York Times, Iran is depleting U.S. and allied missile stockpiles with cheap drones, and, according to Tasnim, has used hypersonic missiles in attacks on Israeli territory.

The exchange of strikes continues in the Middle East. Following the overnight attacks, the Israeli army is launching a new large-scale wave of airstrikes against Tehran's infrastructure. According to the IRGC, more than a thousand people have already been killed in Iran.

Strikes were launched at Tehran's airport and the television center building. Tehran responded by attacking Israel. Israeli forces began intercepting the attacks. Overnight, Iran again attacked American military facilities in the Persian Gulf region. Drone strikes were carried out on communications towers used by the Iranian opposition in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A total blackout occurred in Baghdad overnight. An Amazon data center was struck in Bahrain. An explosion also rocked a British-flagged oil tanker near Kuwait.

An oil leak occurred from a cargo tank, and characteristic stains are already visible in the sea. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed the drone strike: one crashed on the Nakhchivan airport terminal building, and another near a school building. There are casualties.

Iran must retain control of the Strait of Hormuz in a wartime situation. The country does not intend to allow merchant ships or warships of enemy states to pass through it, the country's Foreign Ministry stated.

The IRGC previously stated that it had not closed the Strait of Hormuz, and that only vessels from the United States, Israel, and European countries were barred. Cooperation with vessels from other countries is underway in accordance with international protocols.