There are still countries where the voice of reason and support of the Belarusian people can be heard. Representatives of Hungary blocked a joint EU countries statement on non-recognition of the results of the presidential elections in Belarus. This was reported by the media, citing sources in Brussels.
It is noted that in the absence of signatures of all 27 EU countries representatives, Kaja Kallas and Marta Kos had to publish their own statement.
In particular, it emphasizes that the elections of January 26 were allegedly "neither free nor fair," and that the Belarusian people "deserve a real voice in the question of who will govern their country." However, those who saw the election process with their own eyes (and these are international observers, including those from the EU countries), believe otherwise.