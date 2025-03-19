Watch onlineTV Programm
War Hawks Remain Restless: British Special Forces Prepared for Possible Deployment to Ukraine

British special forces have been placed on standby for a potential deployment to Ukraine as part of a so-called peacekeeping mission.

According to information obtained by The i Paper, directives were sent to the command center of the UK's military planning as early as last week, shortly after the Defense Secretary's visit to Washington. The orders also pertain to reservists.

The newspaper notes that this particular unit does not require parliamentary approval to conduct operations. They regularly operate in regions where the UK is not officially involved in the conflict.