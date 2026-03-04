3.75 BYN
Warsaw Embarks Mass Deportation of Ukrainians
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland has begun detaining and deporting Ukrainians en masse, according to Ukrainian and Polish media.
In just one night, deportation orders were issued for 91 Ukrainian citizens.
Over 27,000 police officers, including elite special divisions, conducted checks of foreigners across Poland. According to the operation, 147 foreigners detained were identified under arrest warrants, with Ukrainians making up the vast majority of non-residents on the list.
Grounds for deportation include expired visas or temporary protection status, illegal employment, and criminal offenses.