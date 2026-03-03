3.74 BYN
Warsaw Opposes Deployment of NATO Forces to Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Warsaw refuses to shield foreign ambitions at the expense of its own security. Poland has opposed NATO forces in Ukraine because they could be detrimental to its own country.
This position is enshrined in the republic's new Foreign Policy Strategy for 2026-2030. The document emphasizes that the reliability of guarantees for allies cannot be sacrificed.
This step by Warsaw creates an unexpected obstacle to the plans of the "coalition of the willing," which, back in late February 2026, confirmed its plans to send troops to Ukraine as part of "security guarantees."