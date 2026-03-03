news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6b4d5bfb-a14a-492b-89f8-1abbdf6eea73/conversions/c81cdec3-cb17-47d7-a442-bcfc57becad4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6b4d5bfb-a14a-492b-89f8-1abbdf6eea73/conversions/c81cdec3-cb17-47d7-a442-bcfc57becad4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6b4d5bfb-a14a-492b-89f8-1abbdf6eea73/conversions/c81cdec3-cb17-47d7-a442-bcfc57becad4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6b4d5bfb-a14a-492b-89f8-1abbdf6eea73/conversions/c81cdec3-cb17-47d7-a442-bcfc57becad4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Warsaw refuses to shield foreign ambitions at the expense of its own security. Poland has opposed NATO forces in Ukraine because they could be detrimental to its own country.

This position is enshrined in the republic's new Foreign Policy Strategy for 2026-2030. The document emphasizes that the reliability of guarantees for allies cannot be sacrificed.