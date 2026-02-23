3.73 BYN
Warsaw Targets on Second Nuclear Power Plant
Poland is negotiating a second nuclear power plant, despite not yet having built the first. The Ministry of Energy reported that companies from the United States, France, Canada, and South Korea are allegedly competing for the potential contract for the new nuclear power plant.
The previous project envisaged the construction of a nuclear power plant in Lubiatowo-Kopalino in the north of the country, with an American consortium listed as the contractor.
In December, the European Commission approved a package of state aid for the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant. Tusk announced the allocation of $16 billion, but no date has yet been announced for the start of work. Meanwhile, the cost of electricity for the average Pole has risen by 20% over the past year.