Warsaw Targets on Second Nuclear Power Plant

Poland is negotiating a second nuclear power plant, despite not yet having built the first. The Ministry of Energy reported that companies from the United States, France, Canada, and South Korea are allegedly competing for the potential contract for the new nuclear power plant.

The previous project envisaged the construction of a nuclear power plant in Lubiatowo-Kopalino in the north of the country, with an American consortium listed as the contractor.