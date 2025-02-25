Watch onlineTV Programm
Warsaw to supply 5 thousand Starlink kits to Kiev

Poland will send 5,000 Starlink satellite internet kits to Ukraine. This was announced by Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs.

Currently, 25 thousand kits of this global satellite system are operating in Ukraine.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States threatened to shut down Starlink if Ukraine did not sign the fossil deal. Elon Musk refuted this information.