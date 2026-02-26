Warsaw's Subway Prepared as Refuge in Case of War

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1a07727b-cafb-401c-8e3a-eb522bc3b645/conversions/d1c6ce5d-4654-4a86-b3aa-e0f60ad26cd3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1a07727b-cafb-401c-8e3a-eb522bc3b645/conversions/d1c6ce5d-4654-4a86-b3aa-e0f60ad26cd3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1a07727b-cafb-401c-8e3a-eb522bc3b645/conversions/d1c6ce5d-4654-4a86-b3aa-e0f60ad26cd3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1a07727b-cafb-401c-8e3a-eb522bc3b645/conversions/d1c6ce5d-4654-4a86-b3aa-e0f60ad26cd3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Polish authorities are preparing for the inevitable imminent outbreak of war. The capital's subway has been converted into a storage area for supplies in case of military action.

The mayor of Warsaw gave a tour of the underground, showing shelves filled with food and ammunition.

The metro has also begun to equip shelters capable of accommodating hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people. Poland intends to provide citizens with sufficient underground shelter space (so far, only Finland and Switzerland have managed to do so in Europe).

Poland is preparing for the coming war more actively than other countries on the continent: this year, the authorities are allocating almost 5% of GDP to defense spending.