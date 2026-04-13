Washington Hosts Historic Direct Talks: Israel and Lebanon Seek Path to Ceasefire

Washington, 14 April 2026 — Direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon have begun in the American capital today, marking a rare and potentially pivotal diplomatic opening between the two nations that remain technically at war.

The talks, mediated by the United States, are being led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is hosting the ambassadors of both countries at the State Department. According to American officials, the discussions will focus on achieving an immediate ceasefire, the long-term disarmament of Hezbollah, and the outlines of a broader peace agreement.

Particular attention is expected to be paid to border security arrangements and restoring full Lebanese government control over its southern territory — a key Israeli demand.

The initiative comes amid mounting international concern over escalating tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a strong call for de-escalation, warning that recent exchanges of attacks threaten to destabilise the entire region.

Since the intensification of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have resulted in over 2,000 deaths and more than 6,500 injuries, according to local authorities.