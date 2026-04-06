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Washington promises Tehran complete destruction of its civilian infrastructure
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington promises Tehran complete destruction of its civilian infrastructurenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02343b5e-e261-4ca3-be71-7e929b2b1b5e/conversions/0e3866d9-03c6-49aa-822b-2bf4427c49f1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02343b5e-e261-4ca3-be71-7e929b2b1b5e/conversions/0e3866d9-03c6-49aa-822b-2bf4427c49f1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02343b5e-e261-4ca3-be71-7e929b2b1b5e/conversions/0e3866d9-03c6-49aa-822b-2bf4427c49f1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02343b5e-e261-4ca3-be71-7e929b2b1b5e/conversions/0e3866d9-03c6-49aa-822b-2bf4427c49f1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
He made this promise in response to Iran's refusal to accept the American ultimatum.
As a reminder, the US demands the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to strikes on neighboring countries. Otherwise, Washington promises Tehran the complete destruction of its civilian infrastructure. In response, hundreds and thousands of Iranians are gathering on bridges and at the country's largest power plants. They are preparing to act as human shields should the US decide to carry out its threats.
The Iranians have already announced that they are cutting off all contact with the Americans, including through intermediaries. It's no exaggeration to say that the world is frozen in anticipation: the American ultimatum expires tonight.