Washington has threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese exporters to as much as 245%. This information comes from a report by RIA Novosti, referencing a publication from the White House.

"As a result of retaliatory actions, China now faces a potential tariff of up to 245% on imports to the United States," the publication states.

The Trump administration clarified that these measures were intended to level the playing field and ensure national security for the United States. The President announced a mutual tariff imposition on imports from various countries on April 2, establishing a baseline minimum rate of ten percent. Almost every country would encounter increased rates, calculated based on the trade deficit the U.S. holds with that specific nation, aimed at achieving equilibrium.

Regarding China, the new tariffs would build on the existing ones, initially set at 54%. In response, the Chinese State Council implemented additional tariffs of 34% on all U.S. goods. Subsequently, both sides continued to escalate the tariffs various times, resulting in American tariffs reaching 145% and Chinese tariffs at 125%.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in an interview with RIA Novosti, characterized the increase in American tariffs on Chinese goods as baseless. He expressed that these measures harm global markets and damage the reputation of the U.S. administration itself. Wang Yi also warned of a decisive response should the United States not cease its economic pressure on China.