Wave of Anti-Immigrant Protests Sweeps Through UK

Clashes between police and protesters erupted across the United Kingdom amid large-scale demonstrations against immigration and the accommodation of refugees in hotels. The protests concern approximately 32,000 undocumented migrants.

The demonstrators carried banners and wore T-shirts emblazoned with slogans such as “Protect Our Children!”, “Free the Hotels!”, “Throw Them Out!”, and “Stop the Influx, Begin Deportations!”. Several cities also witnessed counter-protests. Over 200 individuals expressing discontent were detained by authorities. Furthermore, dozens of new protests are already scheduled across the country for the upcoming weekend.