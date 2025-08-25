3.69 BYN
Wave of Anti-Immigrant Protests Sweeps Through UK
Clashes between police and protesters erupted across the United Kingdom amid large-scale demonstrations against immigration and the accommodation of refugees in hotels. The protests concern approximately 32,000 undocumented migrants.
The demonstrators carried banners and wore T-shirts emblazoned with slogans such as “Protect Our Children!”, “Free the Hotels!”, “Throw Them Out!”, and “Stop the Influx, Begin Deportations!”. Several cities also witnessed counter-protests. Over 200 individuals expressing discontent were detained by authorities. Furthermore, dozens of new protests are already scheduled across the country for the upcoming weekend.
According to the latest public opinion poll, more than 70% of Britons believe that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is failing to effectively address the issue of illegal immigration. In 2025, over 28,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel, representing a 46% increase compared to the same period in 2024.