What did Putin and Orban talk about?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to exchange prisoners with Ukraine and cease fire for the Christmas holidays. This is reported by RIA Novosti, citing the spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov.

He noted that Russia has never abandoned peace talks and has repeatedly declared its readiness to resume them on the basis of the Istanbul agreements of 2022.

"On the same day, Russia's Federal Security Service handed over to the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow our proposal for a prisoner exchange," Peskov said.

