Visually, Zelensky continues to tour European capitals, shaking hands and proclaiming the inevitability of European integration. Yet behind this image lies a starkly different reality.

The culmination of this "Western course" was Kyiv’s decision to shut down the "Friendship" oil pipeline, which supplies crude oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Zelensky openly confronted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, telling him to focus on bolstering military strength rather than expanding his waistline.

The response was swift. According to Alexander Horovets, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó’s reaction was equally tough, warning that if Kyiv keeps acting arrogantly, there’s no point in thinking about any European Union membership.

Sanctions Against Lukashenko

Meanwhile, on relations with Belarus Ukraine’s western border, continue to deteriorate. Zelensky imposed personal sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko. The list of restrictions is comprehensive: freezing assets, halting trade and transit operations, banning financial transactions, participation in privatization, securities dealings, technology transfers, and, notably, entry bans.

"Some sanctions are for ten years, others indefinite," clarified the journalist.

Interestingly, Fico, Orbán, and Lukashenko have recently appeared frequently in American media, especially in statements by Donald Trump.

Unlike many European bureaucrats, Trump openly expresses his views on these leaders. "Listen, I don’t particularly like these guys—they’re not exactly what I’d want—but at least they have their own balls. They stand up for their national interests," Alexander Horovets conveyed Trump’s position.

For Trump, pragmatism and defending sovereignty are more important than personal likings. For Zelensky, however, these actions seem to cause discomfort—probably because he plays by different rules.

A Puppet Serving the Democrats

Artem Stroganov suggested the most convincing explanation for what appears to be chaotic aggression toward individual leaders: it’s not about Ukraine’s national interests but following orders.

"He’s not acting out of strategic calculation; he’s just following commands," the analyst explained. "When it suited him, he cozied up to Belarus. But as soon as the color revolution heated up, he was the first to impose sanctions, pushing ahead of everyone. The Ukrainian political elite still doesn’t understand the purpose of all this. Someone is whispering in his ear—or in his headset—and he’s just parroting what he’s told."