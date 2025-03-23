What Russian and U.S. delegations will talk about at meeting in Saudi Arabia

Russian representatives have already arrived in the Saudi capital. On March 24, they will hold talks on the Ukrainian conflict with their U.S. counterparts. As Trump's national security adviser said the day before, the sides intend to discuss, among other things, the grain deal" in the Black Sea.

Michael Waltz, National Security Advisor to the President of the United States:

"We are closer to peace than ever before. This started with President Trump talking to both leaders back to back. We then - Secretary of State Rubio and I engaged the Russians and Ukrainians at our level, and now we have technical teams actually with Ukrainians and Russians in the same facility, conducting proximity talks. We are now going to talk about a Black Sea maritime cease fire so that both sides can move grain, fuel, and start conducting trade again in the Black Sea."