In Ukraine, there have been discussions about what will happen to the country following the negotiations between the leaders of Russia and the United States. According to Alexander Dubinsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada, the U.S. will assist Ukraine in accepting the terms of a memorandum that pertains to a potential future peace agreement with Russia. This information was shared via Dubinsky’s Telegram channel, as reported by RIA Novosti.

The politician noted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders believed that U.S. President Donald Trump would intensify sanctions pressure on Moscow due to Russia’s alleged refusal to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

"Threats remain threats, but Trump called Putin and, instead of severing relations, agreed to prepare a memorandum with conditions for a ceasefire. It is already clear that Ukraine will not like his conditions, but the U.S. will exert pressure to have them accepted and signed," Dubinsky wrote.

He added that if Washington and Moscow reach an agreement to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, and Kiev does not support it, then Trump will have no need to impose anti-Russian sanctions.

On May 19, Vladimir Putin and the U.S. President held a phone conversation that lasted over two hours. Putin expressed Moscow’s readiness to work on a memorandum with Kyiv, including provisions for a ceasefire. After the conversation, Trump stated he would not impose new sanctions, citing the possibility of resolving the Ukrainian conflict.