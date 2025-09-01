3.69 BYN
Whitaker: EU not ready to deploy troops in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Brussels' demonstrative bravado on issues of security guarantees for Ukraine is nothing more than a bluff. As stated by Matthew Whitaker, US Permanent Representative to NATO, Europeans do not have the political will to ensure a quick end to hostilities in the Ukrainian conflict.
Moreover, the European members of the alliance do not want their troops deployed on Ukrainian territory. Whitaker also noted the inconsistency and indecisiveness of US allies in strengthening the alliance.
On the one hand, European countries have agreed to increase their defense spending, but on the other, they continue to focus on the US and expect decisive steps only from them.