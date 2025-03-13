3.61 BYN
3.17 BYN
3.45 BYN
White House tries to put pressure on Moscow by introducing restrictions
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff5275ef-1768-4c3a-a330-f0a19ee3dd78/conversions/07d202c0-facb-4aed-9f29-3af5dc2dddc2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff5275ef-1768-4c3a-a330-f0a19ee3dd78/conversions/07d202c0-facb-4aed-9f29-3af5dc2dddc2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff5275ef-1768-4c3a-a330-f0a19ee3dd78/conversions/07d202c0-facb-4aed-9f29-3af5dc2dddc2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff5275ef-1768-4c3a-a330-f0a19ee3dd78/conversions/07d202c0-facb-4aed-9f29-3af5dc2dddc2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThe US presidential administration is introducing additional restrictions against the Russian oil, gas and banking sectors
White House tries to put pressure on Moscow by introducing restrictionsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff5275ef-1768-4c3a-a330-f0a19ee3dd78/conversions/07d202c0-facb-4aed-9f29-3af5dc2dddc2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff5275ef-1768-4c3a-a330-f0a19ee3dd78/conversions/07d202c0-facb-4aed-9f29-3af5dc2dddc2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff5275ef-1768-4c3a-a330-f0a19ee3dd78/conversions/07d202c0-facb-4aed-9f29-3af5dc2dddc2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff5275ef-1768-4c3a-a330-f0a19ee3dd78/conversions/07d202c0-facb-4aed-9f29-3af5dc2dddc2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The US presidential administration is introducing additional restrictions against the Russian oil, gas and banking sectors. This was reported by the CBS television channel.
It is noted that the restrictions are being tightened against the backdrop of the White House's attempts to convince Moscow to accept the terms of a 30-day ceasefire.
On March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he agreed with the proposal to end hostilities in Ukraine, but this should lead to long-term peace. In addition, he met with Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff on the issue of a peaceful settlement of the conflict.