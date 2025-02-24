3.57 BYN
WHO: Every Second Ukrainian is Psychologically Unwell
The Ukrainian population has mental health problems
WHO: Every Second Ukrainian is Psychologically Unwell
According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), after three years of hostilities, 46% of the population of Ukraine is experiencing mental health issues.
A survey conducted by the organization reveals that 68% of Ukrainians reported a deterioration in their mental health compared to the period before 2022.
Furthermore, the population is facing difficulties in accessing medical care. One in four respondents indicated a reduced access to medical services, and an additional 35% of Ukrainians stated that they have postponed receiving such services due to financial hardships.