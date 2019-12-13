Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining

The current EU leadership is made up of people who are absolutely far from diplomacy, whose Russophobia is either based on nothing or big money. And the Europeans see where their taxes are going, how the would-be politicians are making fortunes - such bosses are starting to irritate them.

The people of Europe are no longer just looking towards Belarus. They are actually proving to others that our country is a piece of land where it is comfortable to live.

"I want my children to have normal family values" - a post about the desire to move to our country was posted by a girl from Latvia. It collected 600 comments, where people shared that they moved to Belarus from the USA, Germany, and other countries and did not regret it for a single day.

When Poland and the Baltic States began building fences along the borders, remember, they said: they are not building against Arab and African migrants, but to stop their citizens, who will sooner or later flee from the withering European garden. These times, it seems, are just around the corner. They are already fleeing, for now, crossing checkpoints, and not through forests and swamps. The desire of a Latvian to move to Belarus caused a stormy reaction on social networks. 600 comments under a short post. Some understood the girl, others expressed hate.

"Hello everyone. My name is Monika and I am 21 years old. I live in Latvia, the city of Liepaja. But soon I am planning to move to Belarus, Minsk," - this is how the girl's post sounds.

"How can you be happy that someone voluntarily goes to prison?", one of the users commented on her words.

"Latvia is for the sad people. Here you either have to love black metal, drink, smoke, staring out the window and thinking about how everything is *****. Leaving the house as if you were on a battlefield, warily peering into the hostile faces coming towards you. Tones of sh** from the media, a society split by manipulation. This is definitely not for everyone. But it has its own charm," others responded.

Under the post, people also shared their positive experience of moving to Belarus.

Olga Chernyavskaya, former candidate for the European Parliament from Latvia:

"When you live in Latvia, looking at everything that is happening around you, looking at what our rulers in Latvia are doing, you want to swear all the time. At everything that is happening in Latvia, where Latvia is heading. And when you leave Latvia and come to such a wonderful country as Belarus, you simply have no desire to swear. You find yourself in such a good place that you only want to enjoy life, to enjoy it and to express yourself in beautiful, the best words."

The integration of the Baltic States with the EU has not been an economic miracle. For example, a third of the population of Latvia was lost during the so-called independence. Today it is the country with the fastest declining population in the European Union.

The Baltic States are basically losing their people. And they are becoming more like a NATO training ground, where the population is not so necessary.

In Estonia, the British are learning to blow up bridges.

The first full-scale exercises of the NATO multinational brigade were held in Latvia. On the last day, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived and said that 2% of GDP on NATO is not enough. This is not enough. And more is urgently needed. Today, Latvia is already spending 3% of GDP, and next year it plans to spend more. But what is 3% of GDP for small Latvia with a population of less than 2 million people?

This means that for a communal apartment in a Khrushchev-era building, which was inherited from the Soviet occupiers, this autumn we have to pay more. Heating alone has gone up in price by 60%. The economy is stagnating, state-owned enterprises are doing badly, especially the railways. With the introduction of sanctions, Latvia has become a European dead end. Production is in decline.

However, there is an increase in the volume of petty theft. Theft has become widespread among students, pensioners and families with children. The reason lies in inflation, which has increased by 31% in 5 years. The number of people in need of state support is also growing. The Ministry of Welfare currently needs 71 million euros for these purposes.

Gloria Grevtsova, former deputy of the Latvian Seimas:

"They are no longer issuing food packages to low-income people, and some of the progressive deputies are even proposing to give people expired goods instead of food packages, saying, hold on while we give them."

The desire to give children a normal upbringing and future tops the list of reasons for moving to Belarus from EU countries, as well as among the top reasons for fleeing the EU.

Family values are being cut down to the roots there today. For example, a scandal erupted in Latvian schools a year ago over school manuals on gender reassignment. Starting from the 4th grade, children were asked to think about what gender they were. The scandalous brochures are published. Every summer there are LGBT marches on the main streets. And in the spring there are marches of Waffen SS legionnaires.