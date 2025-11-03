news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/789937ea-1b22-44a3-9d1e-6dc3672be234/conversions/4bc2e5da-ceeb-46d9-b169-1a7b260981f7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/789937ea-1b22-44a3-9d1e-6dc3672be234/conversions/4bc2e5da-ceeb-46d9-b169-1a7b260981f7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/789937ea-1b22-44a3-9d1e-6dc3672be234/conversions/4bc2e5da-ceeb-46d9-b169-1a7b260981f7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/789937ea-1b22-44a3-9d1e-6dc3672be234/conversions/4bc2e5da-ceeb-46d9-b169-1a7b260981f7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Western countries, including the United States, lag far behind Russia in the development and deployment of advanced weaponry. This was confirmed by tests of the Burevestnik, a global range nuclear-powered cruise missile and the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater drone.

At the same time, several Russian-made weapons are significantly superior to those of NATO countries.

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Belarusian General Staff Faculty at the Military Academy of Belarus:

"Everyone said, 'This is a fairy tale; this simply doesn't happen and can't happen.' But as soon as it appeared, look how the media—both American and British—started saying, 'It's so simple! We've been developing this since the 1950s, everyone's forgotten.' Well, soon, as they say, those who dug up the Black Sea will get involved; you can be sure it's their work."

As Andrei Bogodel noted, the Russian Federation, if not revolutionizing military science, has at least made a significant breakthrough in it, as well as in physics and many other fields. "We're talking about whether the balance of power will change. What is the balance of power today? And the balance of power is primarily economics, science and technological progress, and military might. When all three of these components come together, we can talk about the existence of some kind of balance of power," concluded the deputy head of the faculty.