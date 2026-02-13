Spain plans to legalize 800,000 migrants. The main condition is that they must have crossed the border into the country by December 31, 2025, and have been residing in Spain for at least five to six months.

The European Commission has already expressed discontent with Madrid’s decision. This viewpoint has also been echoed by Catalonia and Barcelona, and it’s understandable why — the issue is highly sensitive. Today, migrants arrive in Madrid, but tomorrow they might want to see Paris. It’s important to note that the figure of 800,000 is approximate; no one knows exactly how many migrants are currently within Spain’s borders. How many are arriving by boat, and at what point will they realize the window of opportunity is open, prompting a rush into Spain to then disperse across the European Union?

And we shouldn’t forget about birth rates. If 800,000 migrants are in Spain in 2026, how many will there be in five years? One and a half million? Two million?

Even statistics reveal that the most popular name in certain European cities is Muhammad. This fact speaks volumes, especially considering what’s happening across the EU. The debate around restoring internal borders has already gained traction — Poles and Germans have re-established their borders, Italy has done so temporarily, and France has taken similar measures. Everyone understands that migrants with residence permits from Spain will likely flow into the broader European Union.

Recently, one of the wealthiest individuals, Jim Rattcliff, stated in an interview that the United Kingdom has been colonized by migrants — effectively suggesting that colonization is happening in reverse.

In London, about 35% of millionaires sold their property and left the city last year, citing safety concerns. This reflects a broader trend among Europeans. Interestingly, in this context, some city mayors, including London’s, are electing representatives from migrant communities who have successfully obtained legal status.

This situation brings to mind the “Great Replacement” theory, which posits that Europe’s white population is being systematically replaced by migrants.

Dutch political analyst Eva Vledingerbrug remarks: