Winter Returns to Ural: Record Snowfall Hits Perm

Winter has returned to the Ural region, with Perm experiencing the fiercest snowfall since the beginning of the century, receiving 88% of the monthly precipitation norm.

For the second day, the city is facing a transportation crisis, with buses getting stuck on the roads and streets becoming impassable due to snowdrifts. The airport temporarily halted the arrival of flights. Snow is also affecting Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Tagil, and Chelyabinsk.