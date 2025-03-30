3.66 BYN
With view to economy - Cuts of state employees proposed in Latvia
Latvian Saeima proposes to get rid of thousands of officials in order to save money.
According to MP Nipers, by the end of 2024, the country had 288,000 civil servants, while the total number of people employed in the economy was 809,000. At the same time, public sector employees have received more than 6 billion euros in salaries, plus almost 2.5 billion euros is spent on their maintenance. If to compare Latvia with the EU average, the public sector is disproportionately large.
Nippers believes that cuts of state employees to the EU level will save an average of almost 3 billion euros a year. However, his words contradict the opinion of the country's prime minister, who earlier said that "combatting bureaucratization does not mean reducing the public sector."