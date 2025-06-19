Within Two Weeks Trump to decide on U.S. strikes against Iran

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c60a763-0cd8-4251-8021-84e24bc5d541/conversions/6d158207-431a-42b3-8d89-59aa4c487613-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c60a763-0cd8-4251-8021-84e24bc5d541/conversions/6d158207-431a-42b3-8d89-59aa4c487613-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c60a763-0cd8-4251-8021-84e24bc5d541/conversions/6d158207-431a-42b3-8d89-59aa4c487613-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c60a763-0cd8-4251-8021-84e24bc5d541/conversions/6d158207-431a-42b3-8d89-59aa4c487613-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Donald Trump will decide within two weeks whether the US will participate in strikes on Iran. The White House leader believes that there is a chance for diplomatic interaction with Tehran on its nuclear program. This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, TASS reports.

"Based on the fact that there is a chance for substantial negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future — I will make my decision on whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt read out a statement from the head of the Washington administration. Speaking about the possibility of the U.S. striking Iran, Karoline Leavitt noted that Donald Trump would make a decision within two weeks.

Trump had previously not ruled out the possibility of striking Iran. As reported on June 17 by the Axios portal, citing sources, the head of the Washington administration is considering the possibility of the United States joining Israel's military operation against Iran and striking the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities with American forces.