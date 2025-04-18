3.67 BYN
Witkoff discusses Ukraine's 'territorial issue' with Putin
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said that during his visit to Russia he discussed the "territorial issue," which he believes may soon be partially resolved, RIA Novosti reported citing The Wall Street Journal.
According to Steve Witkoff, the territorial issue is a key to resolving the conflict and could become central to the peace deal. "Witkoff suggested that Ukraine might care less about some of the regions if they are Russian speaking," the publication said.
Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky, commenting on Steve Witkoff's words, accused the latter of exceeding his official powers for discussing the recognition of new Russian regions. On 17 April, Vladimir Zelensky said that the special envoy of the U.S. President had accepted "the strategy of the Russian side". He added that he did not see the diplomat as having "a mandate to discuss Ukrainian territories".
On April 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with special envoy of the American President Steve Witkoff. Their meeting took place in the building of the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg. The talks lasted about four and a half hours. On 17 April, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation responsible for international affairs Yuri Ushakov expressed the opinion that Washington had already discussed Russia's signals on the situation in Ukraine, which it had conveyed through Steve Witkoff.