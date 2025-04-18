Witkoff discusses Ukraine's 'territorial issue' with Putin

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3227f1af-6db9-4f27-8572-c2cee70ef70a/conversions/c432e752-ffad-48cc-8bcd-6fa10e1d97e6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3227f1af-6db9-4f27-8572-c2cee70ef70a/conversions/c432e752-ffad-48cc-8bcd-6fa10e1d97e6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3227f1af-6db9-4f27-8572-c2cee70ef70a/conversions/c432e752-ffad-48cc-8bcd-6fa10e1d97e6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3227f1af-6db9-4f27-8572-c2cee70ef70a/conversions/c432e752-ffad-48cc-8bcd-6fa10e1d97e6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said that during his visit to Russia he discussed the "territorial issue," which he believes may soon be partially resolved, RIA Novosti reported citing The Wall Street Journal.

According to Steve Witkoff, the territorial issue is a key to resolving the conflict and could become central to the peace deal. "Witkoff suggested that Ukraine might care less about some of the regions if they are Russian speaking," the publication said.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky, commenting on Steve Witkoff's words, accused the latter of exceeding his official powers for discussing the recognition of new Russian regions. On 17 April, Vladimir Zelensky said that the special envoy of the U.S. President had accepted "the strategy of the Russian side". He added that he did not see the diplomat as having "a mandate to discuss Ukrainian territories".