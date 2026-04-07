World Welcomes Ceasefire between U.S. and Iran

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The Pakistani Prime Minister confirmed the invitation of Iranian and U.S. delegations to talks in Islamabad on April 10.

The news of the end of hostilities in the Middle East has been welcomed by countries with approval and hope for lasting peace. The ceasefire agreement was praised in China and Russia. It was also welcomed by the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and France, the UN Secretary-General, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, and governments of Asia-Pacific countries.

New Zealand and Australia also praised the agreements. Turkey called for their full implementation, while India stated its expectation of free passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

In connection with the de-escalation, Iraq announced the opening of its airspace. And the head of European diplomacy called the U.S.-Iran agreement a step back from the abyss. Incidentally, Kaja Kallas intends to visit Saudi Arabia on April 8 to discuss the situation in the Middle East.