Yemeni capital hit by missile fire

The Yemeni capital of Sanaa has come under missile fire. The strikes hit the international airport and military facilities of the Houthis, followed by several explosions.

It is not reported, who exactly attacked Sanaa but according to some media reports, it was the US Air Force.

The day before, the air harbor of the Yemeni capital and the port city of Hodeidah were bombed by Israel. The IDF said the attacks targeted "infrastructure used by the Houthis for military activity."