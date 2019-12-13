SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyTechnologyIncidentsRegionsCultureHealthSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Yemeni capital hit by missile fire

The Yemeni capital of Sanaa has come under missile fire. The strikes hit the international airport and military facilities of the Houthis, followed by several explosions.

It is not reported, who exactly attacked Sanaa but according to some media reports, it was the US Air Force.

The day before, the air harbor of the Yemeni capital and the port city of Hodeidah were bombed by Israel. The IDF said the attacks targeted "infrastructure used by the Houthis for military activity."

The Israeli military later said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen into their territory.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All