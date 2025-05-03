Andrey Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, hinted at a strike on Moscow on May 9. Lenta.ru reports this, citing a Telegram channel of a Ukrainian publication.

The publication notes that Yermak previously shared an image of a burning Kremlin on his Telegram channel with the caption "We brought this day closer as much as we could" (a line from the song "Victory Day" - note). "The Ukrainian authorities continue to hint at a strike on Moscow on May 9th," the publication stated.