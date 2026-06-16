The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson is confident that all those responsible will be punished. She also expressed her deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all the victims.

"We are in direct contact with the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Belarusian Embassy in Moscow. We stand in solidarity with our Belarusian friends and are ready to provide them with the necessary assistance. We strongly condemn this heinous crime by the Zelenskyy regime, which, despite its hypocritical statements about its alleged commitment to protecting children, deliberately endangers them and, without hesitation, as was the case in Starobilsk, makes them the target of planned strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. I call on international organizations, the national government, and the international community to give an honest assessment of the criminal acts of the Zelensky regime and resolutely condemn this terrorist attack. Silence would constitute its approval and encouragement to the Kyiv terrorists to commit further bloody crimes," Maria Zakharova emphasized.