Kiev has once again demonstrated its unreliability by striking energy infrastructure, stated Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, during a briefing reported by BELTA.

"On March 19, the Kiev regime carried out another deliberate drone attack on an energy infrastructure facility located in the village of Kavkazskaya in the Krasnodar Region," said Maria Zakharova. She noted that this attack resulted in the breaching of an oil tank and a fire spreading over an area of 1.7 thousand square meters. This facility is responsible for transferring oil from railway tankers into the pipeline system of the international oil transport company "Caspian Pipeline Consortium."

"I want to emphasize that this is about an international project, an international oil transport company. It is also worth noting that just a few hours before this incident, a phone conversation took place between the Presidents of Russia and the USA. During this call, as confirmed by both sides, President Donald Trump proposed, and President Vladimir Putin accepted the initiative for a mutual 30-day cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure," she explained. Zakharova stated that immediately afterward, President Putin issued an order to the Russian military to halt these attacks.

"What did Zelensky and the Kiev regime do? They publicly declared that they accepted (and this was specifically done by Zelensky) the initiative to refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure and supported the White House's proposal. In reality, as we have now seen, Zelensky issued exactly the opposite order. Not to stop strikes, but rather to carry out new ones. This is yet another premeditated provocation orchestrated by the Kiev regime," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry asserted.

According to her, these actions are aimed at sabotaging the peace initiatives put forward by the President of the United States. "Once again, Zelensky and the Kiev regime have violated the agreed understanding, thereby confirming their absolute unreliability," Zakharova emphasized.

She is convinced that Kiev has shown a complete lack of political will for peace and for resolving the conflict through diplomatic means. "It is clear that the blame for this and other terrorist acts lies with all the countries that stubbornly and irresponsibly continue to supply lethal weapons to the Ukrainian ruling junta," she said.