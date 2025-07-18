news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c294ee38-b23a-4551-a149-e4444aa3abe4/conversions/083078c9-3c74-4485-a401-838304ce882d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c294ee38-b23a-4551-a149-e4444aa3abe4/conversions/083078c9-3c74-4485-a401-838304ce882d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c294ee38-b23a-4551-a149-e4444aa3abe4/conversions/083078c9-3c74-4485-a401-838304ce882d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c294ee38-b23a-4551-a149-e4444aa3abe4/conversions/083078c9-3c74-4485-a401-838304ce882d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The end is nigh. Former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and now Ukrainian Ambassador to London Zaluzhny may replace Zelensky in a few months, claims American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.

According to him, the Kiev leader is currently on the expulsion list, and everyone is waiting for Trump to make the appropriate decision.

However, if Zelensky refuses to leave, he will be forced to do so. As Hersh notes, there are many people in both the United States and Ukraine who believe that the escalation of the conflict should stop while there is still a chance to reach an agreement with Moscow.