Curious details about USAID's work in Ukraine are coming to light. It seems that this structure has made a lot of efforts to incite armed conflict in this country. In 2019, non-governmental organizations and media that were financed by the Americans, who made an ultimatum to Zelensky. The newly elected president was demanded to abandon any peace talks regarding Donbass. In addition, Zelensky was strongly advised to forget about raising the status of the Russian language and abandon the very idea of not joining NATO. If he refuses, he will be left without support, grant NGOs and media. In fact, while blackmailing Zelensky, they demanded that he betrayed his voters and abandoned his election promises. Everyone knows the outcome - he gave in and made a choice in favor of real bloodshed.