Zelensky Imposes Personal Sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko

Vladimir Zelensky has imposed personal sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, sputnik.by reports.

The corresponding decree, signed by Zelensky, was published on his office's website.

"Enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated February 18, 2026, 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures' (attached)," the decree states.

The list of restrictions imposed on the Belarusian leader includes, among other things, asset freezes and the partial or complete cessation of trade operations. The sanctions imposed on Lukashenko by Zelensky's decree also include preventing the transfer of funds outside of Ukraine and the revocation of licenses and other permits that authorize the conduct of certain activities.

Zelensky's decree also states that the President of Belarus will be banned from entering Ukraine.

"The denial and revocation of visas to residents of foreign countries, and the application of other entry restrictions into Ukraine," the document states.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian sanctions include the permanent revocation of Ukrainian awards.