Zelensky laughed at as social media birthed hundreds of memes following controversial meeting in US

The scandalous encounter at the White House on February 28 has quickly turned into a source of endless humor online.

An avalanche of mocking videos is circulating across various social platforms: Trump and Zelensky engage in a battle in the ring with a predictably amusing outcome; Zelensky attempts to ingratiate himself with Trump by performing an erotic dance; and, in another humorous twist, both the President and Vice President toss Zelensky out of the White House doors.

Crowning this parade of satirical clips is a video in which Trump nonchalantly sends Zelensky into a garbage bin.