3.61 BYN
3.18 BYN
3.33 BYN
Zelensky laughed at as social media birthed hundreds of memes following controversial meeting in US
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2303442-d839-4ac7-aba1-885444fbed2c/conversions/09ec28df-0cef-43a2-afb3-b80beb33be4c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2303442-d839-4ac7-aba1-885444fbed2c/conversions/09ec28df-0cef-43a2-afb3-b80beb33be4c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2303442-d839-4ac7-aba1-885444fbed2c/conversions/09ec28df-0cef-43a2-afb3-b80beb33be4c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2303442-d839-4ac7-aba1-885444fbed2c/conversions/09ec28df-0cef-43a2-afb3-b80beb33be4c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byAn avalanche of mocking videos is circulating across various social platforms
Zelensky laughed at as social media birthed hundreds of memes following controversial meeting in USnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2303442-d839-4ac7-aba1-885444fbed2c/conversions/09ec28df-0cef-43a2-afb3-b80beb33be4c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2303442-d839-4ac7-aba1-885444fbed2c/conversions/09ec28df-0cef-43a2-afb3-b80beb33be4c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2303442-d839-4ac7-aba1-885444fbed2c/conversions/09ec28df-0cef-43a2-afb3-b80beb33be4c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2303442-d839-4ac7-aba1-885444fbed2c/conversions/09ec28df-0cef-43a2-afb3-b80beb33be4c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The scandalous encounter at the White House on February 28 has quickly turned into a source of endless humor online.
An avalanche of mocking videos is circulating across various social platforms: Trump and Zelensky engage in a battle in the ring with a predictably amusing outcome; Zelensky attempts to ingratiate himself with Trump by performing an erotic dance; and, in another humorous twist, both the President and Vice President toss Zelensky out of the White House doors.
Crowning this parade of satirical clips is a video in which Trump nonchalantly sends Zelensky into a garbage bin.