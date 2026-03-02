The events in the Middle East have clearly shifted the focus away from Ukraine. However, Zelensky has decided to remind the world of his stance.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, he declared that presidential elections in Ukraine will not be held following the announcement of a ceasefire. This issue remains one of the key conditions for resolving the conflict. Zelensky has already held a highly questionable status for the past two years.

His statement caused confusion even among Ukrainians. The presidential office was compelled to clarify that Zelensky merely meant he does not intend to run personally, and that the question of holding elections is still under discussion.