Vladimir Zelensky put forward an initiative of deploying a foreign military contingent on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, TASS reports.

"When I talk about the front line, I'm talking about Poland or our Baltic neighbors. I tell them, 'Why shouldn't your contingents be stationed on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border?'" he said in an interview with Agence France-Presse. When asked whether such an agreement had already been reached, he replied, "There's no answer yet."

Zelensky added that Kiev would prefer to see a foreign contingent stationed "closer to the front line." "We would like to see a contingent closer to the front line. Roughly speaking. The Poles have not confirmed their intention to deploy a contingent. If Poland proposed deploying a contingent and proposed stationing it in Lvov, we wouldn't need that," he explained.

According to Zelensky, Kiev is currently working under the assumption that the UK and France will each contribute a brigade, or 5,000 troops. He added that other countries have expressed their willingness to participate in sending troops, but did not name them.

Kiev has repeatedly stated that it wants a full-fledged military contingent of partner countries deployed on Ukrainian territory, not peacekeeping missions such as the UN or OSCE. However, there is still no understanding regarding the actions, powers, and deployment of these military contingents and the countries willing to send them.