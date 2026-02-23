3.73 BYN
Zelensky Put Forward Demands to Europe
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Meanwhile, Zelensky continues to gin up Ukraine's accession to the European Union. In an interview with the Financial Times, he called for a specific date, stating that Kiev's accession should occur by the end of next year. The Ukrainian leader is openly outraged by the European bureaucrats' "shirking" of the issue.
A number of European leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, have repeatedly stated that Kiev's accession to the EU would be the beginning of a war between Europe and Russia. And the head of European diplomacy Kallas confirms: the EU countries are not ready to give Ukraine a date for its accession.