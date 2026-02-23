Watch onlineTV Programm
Zelensky Put Forward Demands to Europe

Meanwhile, Zelensky continues to gin up Ukraine's accession to the European Union. In an interview with the Financial Times, he called for a specific date, stating that Kiev's accession should occur by the end of next year. The Ukrainian leader is openly outraged by the European bureaucrats' "shirking" of the issue.

A number of European leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, have repeatedly stated that Kiev's accession to the EU would be the beginning of a war between Europe and Russia. And the head of European diplomacy Kallas confirms: the EU countries are not ready to give Ukraine a date for its accession.

