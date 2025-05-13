Vladimir Zelensky's entourage wants to exchange Kursk region residents taken away to Ukraine for captured Azov fighters. This was reported by BELTA.

“Those close to Zelensky refer to the evacuated Kursk residents as ‘valuable assets,’ which could be used to demand from Moscow ‘something more substantial’ than wounded prisoners or those unfit for frontline service,” the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported, clarifying that the reference is primarily to fighters from the nationalist battalion “Azov.”

The agency states that Kiev intends to “delay as long as possible the return of the remaining civilians from Kursk who are forcibly held on Ukrainian territory.”