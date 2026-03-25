Congress denies reports of US plans for ground operation in Iran

Will there be peace in the Middle East or not? The US and Iran are stating diametrically opposed positions. Yesterday, Donald Trump stated that Tehran "desperately wants" to reach an agreement, but is "afraid" to publicly announce it. The White House press secretary even threatened to launch more powerful strikes than ever before if Tehran refuses to cooperate.

Iran, however, denies any negotiations. The head of the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry stated that the proposals submitted to the US are being considered, but there is no talk of dialogue.

Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister:

"There have been no negotiations so far. I can confidently state that we are not holding any conversations or negotiations with our American colleagues. Over the past few days, they have begun sending messages through other countries that are our friends. If messages are sent through others, to which we respond with our own position and demands, that is not a conversation, or negotiations, or anything else. It is simply the passing of messages through others."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson denied media reports that the US is planning a ground operation in Iran. According to him, a troop buildup is a completely different matter. Washington allegedly simply hopes that Tehran will pay attention and take note of what is happening. Johnson is also confident that Operation Epic Fury will soon end.