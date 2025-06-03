One of the key topics on the Belarusian-Chinese agenda is technological modernization in industry. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with representatives of Chinese business circles. The Belarusian president is currently on a visit to China, with negotiations scheduled tomorrow with Xi Jinping. The agenda is always broad and comprehensive. Regarding bilateral cooperation, the proposal to actively promote joint technological development based on modern Chinese technologies and Belarusian competencies in the industrial sector has received support. Currently, both Minsk and Beijing are working on this.

While sports fans were watching the proceedings at Roland Garros (where Aryna Sabalenka played against Zheng Qinwen today), Belarus-China meetings were taking place in the East. Of course, on the political front, Minsk and Beijing are not opponents but allies, working together as a team.

Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Beijing yesterday, and today he is scheduled for working meetings. Many Chinese businesses are interested in developing projects in Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

Tomorrow, we will meet with the Chairman of China, Xi Jinping. One of the main issues is the machine-building industry and technological modernization of specific sectors of Belarusian industry. I mention this because it’s not just my idea—it's a very necessary initiative for our economy today. This idea belongs to Chairman Xi Jinping, who, as we see, is aiming for a scientific and technological revolution in machine-building, both in China and globally. I am very grateful to my long-time friend and colleague for including Belarus in this process, which has seen rapid modernization and the development of high-level production in China.

The head of state conducted his talks with Chinese business circles guided by a simple principle: minimal publicity but maximum pragmatism. China is a global leader in 37 out of 44 technological fields—defense, space, robotics, energy, biotechnology, and advanced materials—all operating despite sanctions. Experts describe China as a technological superpower and aim for it to become a leader in artificial intelligence as well.

Alexey Avdonin, analyst at the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Research:

We see clearly that the global economy is undergoing restructuring. It is crucial for both China and Belarus to accelerate cooperation in manufacturing—creating new machinery, equipment, components, and mechanisms. This applies to machine-building, aviation, space, and telecommunications. We understand that China and Belarus currently share nearly the same scientific and technological base. Belarusian enterprises can participate in many Chinese corporate projects. Our task is to involve our industries as much as possible in cooperation with Chinese corporations, fostering the creation of high-tech products and providing quality services across various sectors. The focus is on informatization, calculations, design, and engineering based on artificial intelligence. Importantly, such breakthrough moments are being realized precisely within the framework of high-level meetings between heads of state.

The economy of innovation and knowledge is a shared focus for both Belarus and China. Significant work has already been done at the government level ahead of Lukashenko’s visit. This trip will allow assessing intermediate results. But overall, the partnership between Minsk and Beijing is already a shining example of friendship, mutual support, and joint development.

Nikolai Snopkov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

As you understand, the global situation makes the leaders’ agenda very broad. But no less important and strategic is the bilateral agenda—Belarus-China. Therefore, our leadership could not avoid addressing sensitive and strategic issues. Back in December 2023, Chairman Xi Jinping proposed more active joint technological development between China and Belarus based on modern Chinese technologies and our industrial competencies—especially in machine-building, tractor manufacturing, and transport engineering. Since then, we have been actively developing this direction. A communiqué was signed during the visit of Li Xiang, along with detailed joint maps defining specific projects. This topic is gaining momentum. We are concluding the Year of Science and Technology, and next year will be dedicated to industrial cooperation. Today’s meeting is a strategic signal for more extensive and in-depth cooperation with one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers.

2025 in Belarus and China is declared the Year of Science and Technology. The next step will be dedicated to industrial cooperation. It’s a serious foundation being laid—an important step amid global turbulence.

Nikolai Snopkov:

The current global situation clearly shows that such a way of life cannot continue. We must live in joint development, following the example set by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. We must live in peace with other nations, for the prosperity of our peoples. There are no alternatives. Otherwise, it’s war.

Sergei Klishevich, Deputy of the Belarusian House of Representatives:

Today, China genuinely trusts our country and our political leadership, and is ready to develop the most promising and large-scale projects together with us. For Belarus, this strengthens our sovereignty and independence—especially at a time when we’re being suffocated by sanctions, our industry under attack, and our economy targeted for destruction. But in alliance with a country like China, this is simply impossible today.