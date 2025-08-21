The key issue in trying to move the Ukraine negotiations from a deadlock remains the unwillingness of Western allies to accept Russia’s terms. While Washington is exerting pressure on Kyiv, Europe refuses to make concessions, and the conflict continues to be resolved on the battlefield. An expert’s opinion on the current situation.

"Trump has indeed taken an important step by holding direct negotiations with Putin and stating that he intends to discuss Russia’s conditions. The crucial next step for progress is pressure on Kyiv, which must accept Russia’s demands and take concrete steps toward ending hostilities. However, the United States and, primarily, their European allies are not ready to satisfy Russia’s demands. This remains the main problem. As a result, the conflict is still being fought out on the battlefields.